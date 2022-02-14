EPS can’t threaten me with ‘One Nation, One Election’, says CM

‘Oppn. leader is living in an imaginary world and speaking for BJP’

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday came down heavily on Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his remark that the DMK government would fall in 2024 when the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy is implemented.

Asserting that Mr. Palaniswami cannot threaten him, he said, “Can you threaten this Stalin, who has faced [the Emergency] MISA? Don’t think of [threatening me] even in your imagination.”

Mr. Palaniswami was living in an imaginary world, and was speaking for the BJP, he alleged.

Addressing party cadre from Madurai district in the run-up to the urban local bodies elections, Mr. Stalin said he had not become Chief Minister the way Mr. Palaniswami did – by falling at the feet of [former AIADMK interim general secretary] Sasikala and remaining in power for four years at the mercy of the BJP.

Describing the former Chief Minister as “selfishness personified”, he said Mr. Palaniswami always feared Ms. Sasikala, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the Centre. “The very mention of Kodanad would give him jitters. Mr. Palaniswami, who has chosen to live a life full of fear, has no moral right to speak about me, who has been elected by the people,” he said.

The people of the State will put an end to the irresponsible and arrogant utterances of Mr. Palaniswami through the polls, he added.

Refutes charges

Refuting AIADMK’s allegation that the DMK had not come to the aid of the people who were in economical distress, Mr. Stalin said the DMK government distributed ₹4,000 as assistance to the people immediately after coming to power. Tamil Nadu was the first State to distribute ₹50,000 as assistance to the relatives of COVID-19 victims

Besides, ₹5 lakh was provided for the children who had lost both parents to COVID-19, and ₹3 lakh for those who had lost one parent. Assistance for fishing boats and country craft seized by the Sri Lankan government and ₹5,000 for salt pan workers who lost their jobs during the rainy season were also provided, he noted.

Claiming that industrial development was crippled during the AIADMK’s 10-year rule, Mr. Stalin said investments that came into the State were driven away due to the government’s corrupt practices.

The Sethusamudram project, that could have generated jobs for the youth of the southern districts, was stopped by the AIADMK. The AIADMK’s rule was the “dark age” of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Alleging that large-scale corruption had taken place in the implementation of the Smart City projects in Madurai, the Chief Minister said it would be probed along with irregularities in the Smart City projects in Chennai.