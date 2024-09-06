EPS blames DMK government for ‘law and order breakdown’

BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthiran’s desire for reconciliation between his party and the AIADMK before 2026 Assembly polls became short-lived on Friday evening as the AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said his party with self-respect could never accept anyone who had degraded their leaders.

“AIADMK is a political party with self-respect and we were not slaves in the past to anyone in power. Hence, we can never forgive and accept anyone who made derogatory remarks against our leaders C.N. Annadurai and Jayalalithaa… We lost the last Parliamentary elections. But winning an election is different from living with self-respect, which is paramount for us,” Mr. Palaniswami said while replying to a question about the desire of Mr. Nagenthiran.

Mr. Palaniswami blamed the DMK government for the law and order breakdown in Tamil Nadu and the crime against women.

“A girl from Oraththanadu, who had come from Chennai to her native place to collect her certificates, had been gang-raped by six persons. Only after the incident was brought to light by the media, the police, who refused to file the case for 15 hours, registered the First Information Report. A doctor had sexually harassed more than 50 children studying in a school in which his mother is the headmistress. A woman DSP is being assaulted by the protesters at Aruppukottai and even the police are not safe in this government. Culprits dare to smear human faeces on the walls of a school. All these incidents only show the law and order breakdown in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of an inefficient person,” Mr. Palaniswami said, who condemned the dismissal of an Aavin worker who brought to light the scams in his department through a video and the controversial preaching in the government higher secondary school at Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

The Opposition Leader urged the Tamil Nadu and the Central Governments to take “sincere efforts” to release the two mechanised boats detained by Sri Lanka with 22 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam. “Both the governments have not taken any steps to save our fishermen and their boats,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who did not present a white paper on his foreign trips to Dubai, Japan, Singapore and Spain for reportedly attracting investments, would not reveal the investment proposal details even after his visit to the United States.

He also criticised the recently held car race in Chennai saying that the event that troubled the public a lot could have been organised at Irungattukottai.

“Instead of organising an useless car race, the whopping ₹ 42 crore spent for this event could have been spent for serving quality food in Amma Unavagam. Without knowing the people’s sufferings, the playful Sports Minister is emptying the exchequer,” he said.

