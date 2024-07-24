ADVERTISEMENT

EPS a hurdle in reunion of AIADMK cadres: Dhinakaran

Published - July 24, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami remained a hurdle in reunion of AIADMK cadres now in different parties and factions, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters here after a meeting with his party functionaries on Wednesday, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was not true that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to eradicate the AIADMK. “All that [BJP State president] K. Annamalai said was that all the AIADMK cadres would rally behind me,” he said.

The former AIADMK MP charged that Mr. Palaniswami was selfish and power-hungry. With his mindset of betrayal, he had remained a hurdle in the reunion of the AIADMK cadres, he said.

On V.K. Sasikala’s tour, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was with an objective to reunite the followers of former AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Commenting on the Union Budget, he said though there was no special development package for Tamil Nadu, the Budget was for the country’s development with a long-term vision for the poor, farmers and the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US