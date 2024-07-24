EPS a hurdle in reunion of AIADMK cadres: Dhinakaran

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami remained a hurdle in reunion of AIADMK cadres now in different parties and factions, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

Talking to reporters here after a meeting with his party functionaries on Wednesday, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was not true that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to eradicate the AIADMK. “All that [BJP State president] K. Annamalai said was that all the AIADMK cadres would rally behind me,” he said.

The former AIADMK MP charged that Mr. Palaniswami was selfish and power-hungry. With his mindset of betrayal, he had remained a hurdle in the reunion of the AIADMK cadres, he said.

On V.K. Sasikala’s tour, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was with an objective to reunite the followers of former AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa.

Commenting on the Union Budget, he said though there was no special development package for Tamil Nadu, the Budget was for the country’s development with a long-term vision for the poor, farmers and the students.

