GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPS a hurdle in reunion of AIADMK cadres: Dhinakaran

Published - July 24, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami remained a hurdle in reunion of AIADMK cadres now in different parties and factions, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

Talking to reporters here after a meeting with his party functionaries on Wednesday, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was not true that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to eradicate the AIADMK. “All that [BJP State president] K. Annamalai said was that all the AIADMK cadres would rally behind me,” he said.

The former AIADMK MP charged that Mr. Palaniswami was selfish and power-hungry. With his mindset of betrayal, he had remained a hurdle in the reunion of the AIADMK cadres, he said.

On V.K. Sasikala’s tour, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was with an objective to reunite the followers of former AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa.

Commenting on the Union Budget, he said though there was no special development package for Tamil Nadu, the Budget was for the country’s development with a long-term vision for the poor, farmers and the students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.