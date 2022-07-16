EPFO special drive for people with disabilities and bedridden pensioners

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Tirunelveli, is organising a special drive for people with disabilities and bedridden pensioners for submitting Digital Life Certificate.

An official statement said EPFO is organising this special drive for submission of Digital Life Certificate from July 18 to 22.

Pensioners under EPFO, who are willing to utilise this camp should WhatsApp their Pension Order number, name, residential address to 74185 81189.

The EPFO officials will contact and assist the registered pensioners for the registration of Digital Life Certificate, the statement said.