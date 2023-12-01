ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO launches drive against default employers

December 01, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a three-month-long special recovery drive from December 1 to collect the dues from default establishments.

 An official statement said the drive, to be held up to February 2024, will identify the defaulting establishments and attach the bank accounts, moveable and immovable properties, sell the attached properties, arrest the employers and initiate prosecution against the erring employers.

 Hence, the employers, who have failed to promptly pay the EPFO contribution, should clear the outstanding dues to avoid legal actions, the statement warned.

