EPFO hands over pension pay orders on retirement date

Tirunelveli

27 November 2020 19:44 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation handed over pension pay orders to a few subscribers who will retire from service on November 30, 2020.

The Union Government, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the subscribers of EPFO has introduced the plan, ‘Prayas’ to grant pension to the retiring EPFO subscribers on their date of retirement under this programme. Hence, the EPFO – Tirunelveli organised a simple event on its premises on Thursday to disburse the pension payment orders to the subscribers retiring on November 30, 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

Subscribers Arumugathaai, Madakkan and Seenivasan, all employed with Muruga Home Industries, Dhanushkodi of Madura Coats, Thiyagarajan of Lingam Beedi, Rani Padmanabhan of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal Golden Jubilee Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ramakrishnan Ayyanadar of Sernthamaram Agriculture Cooperative Bank, Ganapathi and Rajalingam of Bharathi Cooperative Spinning Mills and Muthu Manickam of Loyal Textile Mills received their pension pay orders from Ganesh Kumar Jani, Regional PF Commissioner - I, EPFO, Tirunelveli.

Mr. Jani appealed to the employers to extend their cooperation for the successful implementation of this plan by duly following the pre-requisites required such as KYC of the employees, online updation of profile and nomination, advance payment of the contribution due for the retiring month, forwarding of pension claim in 10-D enclosing the additional documents as deemed necessary.

Assistant PF Commissioner V. Kalaichelvan, senior officers of EPFO – Tirunelveli B.V. Harikrishnan, P. Nageswari, S. Safrina, Saraswathi and others were present.