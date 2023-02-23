EPFO grievance redress meeting on February 27

February 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is conducting a grievance redress meeting, ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF Near You’, for its subscribers. The programme is organised by EPFO Regional Office, Madurai, in six districts under its jurisdiction.

The programme will be held in Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Dindigul districts at 9 a.m on February 27. In Madurai, the programme will be held at SIDCO Industrial Estate, Kappalur. For further details, the Madurai District Nodal Officer can be contacted at 9994517186.

In Theni, the programme will be held at Sri Aryavaisya Kalayana Mahal in Andipatti (8072908554). In Sivaganga it would be held at SV Mahal near Karuppiah Hotel, opposite bus stand (9894285162). In Ramanathapuram, the programme would be organised at National Academy Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Pattinamkathan (9442028931). In Virudhunagar, it would be held at the Chamber of Commerce in Rajapalayam (9791427287) and in Dindigul district, the programme would be organised at Chellam Canteen first floor, opposite bus stand in Palani (9790344893).

Employers and employees of the districts concerned were requested to participate in the programme, said a press release issued by Regional P.F. Commissioner-I Amiya Kant.