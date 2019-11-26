EPFO grievance meet on December 10

The monthly grievance meet, PF Near You, for provident fund subscribers will be conducted by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s Regional Office here on December 10.

It is being conducted for speedy redressal of grievances of subscribers, beneficiaries, employers, trade unions, employers’ associations of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

The meet will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Regional Office, EPFO, at N.G.O. ‘B’ Colony, Perumalpuram, Tirunelveli – 627 007 for the benefit of aggrieved subscribers (between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), employers (2 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and exempted establishments (between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.) by Ganesh Kumar Jani, Regional PF Commissioner – I.

Petitioners may send their representation or submit the same to this office in person on or before December 2 duly furnishing their EPF Code / Account number along with the nature of grievance so that the petitioner can be appraised of the action taken on the grievance on the day of ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat.’ The representation may be addressed to Regional PF Commissioner - I, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, N.G.O B’ Colony, Tirunelveli-627007 duly mentioning ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ on the top of the envelope with the mobile or contact number, the statement said.