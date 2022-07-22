EPFO grievance meet on August 10

TIRUNELVELI

The grievances meet (Provident Fund Near You) for next month will be held on August 10.

A press release said Assistant PF Commissioner M. Kumaravel will chair the meet to be held between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on August 10 on Employees Provident Fund Organisation Regional Office premises at NGO ‘B’ Colony, Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai for the speedy disposal of grievances of subscribers, employees, beneficiaries, employers, trade unions and employers’ associations of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, all coming under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

While the time slot allotted for the subscribers is between 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the employers can meet the EPFO officials between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The time slot for exempted establishments will be 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

So, subscribers, employees, beneficiaries, employers, trade unions and employers’ associations of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts having long-pending grievances for redressal may send their representations by post or submit the same to this office in person on or before July 31 so as to appraise the status of the action taken on the grievances of petitioners on the day of ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’.

The representations should be addressed to the Regional PF Commissioner – I, EPFO, Regional Office, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, NGO ‘B’ Colony, Tirunelveli -627 007 duly mentioning ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ on the top of the envelope along with their mobile phone or contact phone number so as to include the grievance for the grievance redressal meet.