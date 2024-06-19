EPFO, ESIC joint outreach programme in three districts on June 27

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will jointly organise the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ district outreach programme at three places in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts on June 27.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will jointly conduct the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ district outreach programme on June 27 in all the districts. The programme is conducted for speedy redressal of grievances of subscribers / beneficiaries / pensioners / employers coming under EPFO and ESIC.

The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ programme will be conducted in all the three districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi on June 27 from 9 a.m. at the venues listed below:

Tirunelveli district: VSR International School, Kalyani Nagar, ldaiyangudi Road, Thisayanvilai.

Tenkasi district: Alangulam Town Panchayat Thirumana Mandapam, Tenkasi Main Road, Alangulam.

Thoothukudi District: Loyal Textile Mills Limited, Opposite Railway Station, Kovilpatti.

The programme will also be acting as a grievance redressal and service delivery platform for the stakeholders and also as an information exchange network. Hence, subscribers / beneficiaries / pensioners / employers / trade unions / employees’ associations requested to utilize this special event to redress their grievances, an official statement said.