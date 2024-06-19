GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO, ESIC joint outreach programme in three districts on June 27

Published - June 19, 2024 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will jointly organise the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ district outreach programme at three places in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts on June 27.

 The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will jointly conduct the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ district outreach programme on June 27 in all the districts. The programme is conducted for speedy redressal of grievances of subscribers / beneficiaries / pensioners / employers coming under EPFO and ESIC.

 The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ programme will be conducted in all the three districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi on June 27 from 9 a.m. at the venues listed below:

 Tirunelveli district: VSR International School, Kalyani Nagar, ldaiyangudi Road, Thisayanvilai.

 Tenkasi district: Alangulam Town Panchayat Thirumana Mandapam, Tenkasi Main Road, Alangulam.

 Thoothukudi District: Loyal Textile Mills Limited, Opposite Railway Station, Kovilpatti.

 The programme will also be acting as a grievance redressal and service delivery platform for the stakeholders and also as an information exchange network. Hence, subscribers / beneficiaries / pensioners / employers / trade unions / employees’ associations requested to utilize this special event to redress their grievances, an official statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.