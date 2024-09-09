Environmentalists demand action against SEIAA for giving nod for projects affecting environment

Activists and environmentalists demanded departmental action against officials of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) which allegedly gave environmental clearance for projects that badly affected environment.

During the weekly grievance meeting held here on Monday, the activists said many natural resources, from waterbodies to hills, were exploited through projects in the name of developmental activities.

For every project concerning the environment, in addition to the clearance of the departments concerned such as mining and health, the SEIAA, after carefully analysing the documents of the various departments, should finally give its nod, said activist K. Selvaraj.

For some mining projects at stone quarries located at Kacharampettai and Melur, rules were flagrantly flouted that even a villager could find out the flaw in their functioning, he added.

“Villagers at all public hearings would point out the basic faults that they find. According to the law, any quarry, irrespective of the abundancy of the resources at the site, should not be operated if its location is near any temple, waterbody, farmland, forest, etc.,” he added.

Despite clarifying these norms during public hearings, it was shocking to know that the SEIAA gave permission for the operation of many such projects, he noted.

“In other projects like a medical waste treatment plant near Manamadurai, the SEIAA gave permission without understanding the seriousness of the effects that it would cause if it was permitted to operate,” Mr. Selvaraj said.

The activists and the environmentalists across the State submitted petitions to Collectors, he said.

“As the next step, we have planned to conduct a sit-in protest outside the office of the SEIAA in Chennai, if no reply is given to our petitions,” he said.