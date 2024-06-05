GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Environment protection through increase in green cover stressed

Published - June 05, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In commemoration of World Environment Day, DHAN Foundation distributed 5,000 saplings to the public in the city on Wednesday to create an awareness of the importance of protecting the fast-depleting green cover owing to rapid urbanisation and industrialisation.  

The idea is that the recipients of the free saplings would be inclined to watering and protecting them, which would develop into a habit so that these people would plant more and more saplings, resulting in achieving the ultimate aim of increasing the green cover. Community participation was important for environment protection, the organisers believe.

Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika, who inaugurated the exercise at Gandhi Memorial Museum, said more than the adults, children must be educated about the fragile eco-system as they were the inheritors of the natural resources. “When the children are made aware of the importance of the environment, they will be more vocal in passing on the knowledge to their families. They will also propel the idea of planting saplings in the community,” she added. 

R. Natarajan, Education Officer of Gandhi Museum, said, “Environmental protection was foremost in the mind of Gandhi. The Mahatma stressed the need to protect the environment and Mother Earth, as human lives depended on nature and its resources.” 

Saplings of ‘iluppai,’ ‘vengai,’ neem, ‘pungai,’ ‘marutham,’ ‘valaam,’ ‘naaval,’ ‘vaagai,’ mahogany, ‘thothakathi,’ ‘mavilanga,’ fig, ‘aavi maram,’ ‘paalai,’ ‘thoongu moonji,’ ‘vaagai,’ ‘manjal kaadhai’ and ‘kadambu’ were distributed to students and the general public in Arapalayam, Sellur, K. Pudur and other areas.  

Conference held

On these lines, The Institution of Engineers conducted a conference on ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’ in the city.

Southern Railways observed the World Environment Day by planting saplings on its campus in Madurai division such as Madurai junction, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti Tirunelvlei, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Meelavittan, Thoothukudi, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Karaikudi and Palani.    

Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation in Madurai organised a sapling planting drive on the new running room premises.

The Southern Railway has chalked out a month-long programme which includes planting of more saplings, land restoration activities such as reforestation, soil conservation, and protection of natural resources. The railways also plans to create green spaces at railway stations, railway colonies, and carriage and wagon depots, besides creation and renovation of rainwater harvesting structures.  

