Environment protection awareness rally held in Thoothukudi

School students participate in an environment protection awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

ADVERTISEMENT

Students took-out an environment protection and air pollution awareness rally here on Wednesday.

As this dusty coastal town is surrounded by coal-based thermal power units and chemical industries, the air quality is far from satisfactory and there is no wonder that a good number of middleclass families has moved to nearby Palayamkottai outskirts from where they commute to their workplaces in Thoothukudi everyday in a bid to save themselves from breathing ailments.

When the Department of School Education, National Green Corps and Department of Environment organised an air pollution awareness rally here on Wednesday, a large number of school students participated. After Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off a rally in front of Thoothukudi Corporation Office, participants reached the starting point after traversing Old Bus Stands Cruz Fernandez Statue and Balavinayagar Temple Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree also walked along with the students, who carried placards and distributed environment protection awareness pamphlets to the public. As they reached the Corporation Office at the end of the rally, the Mayor administered environment awareness pledge to the students.