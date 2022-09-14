Environment protection awareness rally held in Thoothukudi

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI
September 14, 2022 21:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

School students participate in an environment protection awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

ADVERTISEMENT

Students took-out an environment protection and air pollution awareness rally here on Wednesday.

 As this dusty coastal town is surrounded by coal-based thermal power units and chemical industries, the air quality is far from satisfactory and there is no wonder that a good number of middleclass families has moved to nearby Palayamkottai outskirts from where they commute to their workplaces in Thoothukudi everyday in a bid to save themselves from breathing ailments.

 When the Department of School Education, National Green Corps and Department of Environment organised an air pollution awareness rally here on Wednesday, a large number of school students participated. After Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off a rally in front of Thoothukudi Corporation Office, participants reached the starting point after traversing Old Bus Stands Cruz Fernandez Statue and Balavinayagar Temple Street.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree also walked along with the students, who carried placards and distributed environment protection awareness pamphlets to the public. As they reached the Corporation Office at the end of the rally, the Mayor administered environment awareness pledge to the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app