Environment Clearance recommended for Madurai airport expansion project

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended the proposed expansion of the existing integrated terminal building and construction of a new ATC tower at the Madurai airport for Environment Clearance.

The existing terminal building is proposed to be expanded by 7,680 sq.metres and will have a total built up area of 25,250 sq.m.

“The total peak houroccupancy of the building after expansion will increase from 700 to2,600 peak hour passengers - with 1,800 domestic and 800 international passengers. This would correspond to an annual capacity of 4.15 million passengers per annum by 2024-25,” the project proponent Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed the EAC.

The facility will also have additional facilities such as x-ray machines with security lanes, additional conveyor belt and one aero-bridge. Theproposed ATC Tower-cum-Technical Block will be a four-storiedstructure with tower cabin at 33.4 m above ground level.

The existing airport at Madurai is spread over an area of 502 acres and no additional land is required for the proposed expansion, AAI submitted.

AAI said the expansion will increase air connectivity to Madurai and nearby districts and will boost tourism, trade and commercial activities in the region. It will also generate more revenue to the State and increase employment, business and industrial opportunities, it submitted.

The EAC, while recommending the project for environment clearance, laid down a number of standard conditions including establishment of rooftop solar power plants of 100 KW and 60 KW and 3.9 MW ground mounted solar power plants as proposed and treating wastewater in the on-site Sewage Treatment Plant of 900 KLD capacity. “There shall be no discharge of treated water from the project as proposed,” the EAC said.

“The Project Proponent shall explore the use of non-ozone depleting substances in airconditioning systemsand also provideelectric charging points in the parking areasfor e-vehicles as committed,” it said.