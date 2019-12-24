Madurai

Entry to two causeways restricted

Water overflowing on Obula Padithurai causeway in Madurai on Tuesday.

Pedestrian and vehicular movement have been restricted on two causeways — Obula Padithurai and Kalpalam — across the Vaigai in the city on Tuesday due to water overflowing on the causeways.

Police personnel have been deployed on both ends of the causeways and barricades have been placed to prevent people and vehicles from venturing across them.

According to a Public Works Department official, the flow of water has increased due to release of 3,300 cusecs from Vaigai dam for irrigation of ayacuts in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts.

“Water will be released from Vaigai dam over the next few days and there are chances for overflows on the two causeways,” said PWD officials.

Police personnel will be deployed round the clock to prevent entry of people on the causeways and any untoward incident, Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said.

