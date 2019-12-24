Entry to two causeways restricted

Pedestrian and vehicular movement have been restricted on two causeways — Obula Padithurai and Kalpalam — across the Vaigai in the city on Tuesday due to water overflowing on the causeways.
Police personnel have been deployed on both ends of the causeways and barricades have been placed to prevent people and vehicles from venturing across them.
According to a Public Works Department official, the flow of water has increased due to release of 3,300 cusecs from Vaigai dam for irrigation of ayacuts in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts.
“Water will be released from Vaigai dam over the next few days and there are chances for overflows on the two causeways,” said PWD officials.
Police personnel will be deployed round the clock to prevent entry of people on the causeways and any untoward incident, Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.