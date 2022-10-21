Entry of vehicles prohibited in a few crowded Madurai city streets for three days from Saturday

As part of regulating vehicular traffic during peak Deepavali shopping, Madurai city police have prohibited entry of vehicles in a few crowded streets for three days from Saturday.

A statement from Madurai city traffic police said that vehicles will not be allowed into South Masi Street, Netaji Road, West Masi Street, East Avani Moola Street, South Avani Moola Street from Saturday till Monday.

Besides to decongest vehicular traffic on Veli and Masi Streets, the city traffic police have made arrangements for special parking lots in different parts of the city.

Vehicles coming from Tallakulam, New Natham Road, Alagarkovil Road, Pudur, and Sellur can be parked in the mini bus paid parking lot and Tammukkam ground.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai can be parked around Teppakulam and at Saurashtra Higher Secondary School.

Vehicles coming from East Veli Street, South Marret Street, South Veli Street can be parked in St. Mary's Higher Secondary School in Chintamani.

Other vehicles that come from Tirupurankundram can be parked in the Madura College ground.

Vehicles coming from Bypass Road, Ellis Nagar, Kalavasal, and West Veli Street can be parked in Sethupathi Higher Secondary School.

Vehicles coming from North Veli Street, Simmakkal, Tamil Sangam Road, and Workshop Road can be parked in Vaigai South Bank Road.

Meanwhile, Madurai City Traffic police have banned entry of cargo vehicles into the four Masi and Avani Moola Streets during daytime from Saturday. The cargo vehicles would be allowed from midnight.

Similarly, trucks and other heavy vehicles except for buses would not be allowed on those roads between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday on Bypass Road, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Nagar 80 Feet, KK Nagar 80 Feet Road, New Natham Road, Dindigul Road, Avaniyapuram Road, Sivaganga Road and Melur Road.

However, the ban on trucks and heavy vehicles would be imposed during day and night on those roads on Sunday. Similarly, except for two-wheelers, no other vehicle would be allowed on Netaji Road, West Masi Street, South Masi Street, East Masi Street, West Avani Moola Street, East Avani Moola Street, South Avani Moola Street on Sunday. No vehicles would be allowed to be parked on Palace Road and Marret Streets on Sunday.