Entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai re-enacted

Madurai

The scene of Lord Kallazhagar of Lord Sundararaja Perumal temple at Alagarkoil entering Vaigai river was re-enacted using a model of the Albert Victor bridge and its environs that was erected inside the temple, here on Tuesday, without the public participation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai, the highlight of the annual Chithirai festival in Madurai, in all grandeur and festivity associated with it for centuries. However, this year, the event took place inside the temple premises with only a group of devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the event re-enacted within the temples, hundreds of devotees chose to tonsure their heads as usual at the banks of the Vaigai at Alwarpuram and under the Yanaikkal bridge to demonstrate their devotion to the Lord.

However, the devotees, who gathered in large numbers on the bank, failed to wear face masks and comply with other COVID-19 safety precautions.