Entry of heavy vehicles into Sivakasi regulated till Deepavali

November 01, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Sivakasi

Virudhunagar district police have regulated the movement of vehicles in Sivakasi city from Wednesday till Deepavali.

Heavy vehicles will be allowed into the city only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and between noon and 3 p.m. All local and outstation trucks should not park in the new bus stand at Tiruthangal on Sivakasi-Virudhunagar highway during the non-permitted hours, a statement said.

Vehicles from Sattur should be parked at the old fish market and those coming from Srivilliputtur should be parked at Tiruthangal new bus stand after going through Satchiyapura, Sengamala Nachiyarpuram, Tiruthangal Thevar statue and check post.

The trucks can enter the city and take up loading and unloading works on the roads from Vembakottai junction till Panneer Teppam, Maninagar Junction bus stand, Pillaikuzhi Junction, Ambalarmadam and Palani Andavar Theatre, and Coronation junction only during the permitted time.

Vehicles proceeding from Virudhunagar towards Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam through Sivakasi should go via Velayutha Rastha, railway station, Government hospital and Rettaipalam to reach Sriviliputtur Road. Vehicles from Virudhunagar should enter Sivakasi through Coronation junction, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Kamarajar Salai.

Only two-wheelers will be permitted to go to Sivakasi bus stand from Pillaikuzhi junction.

Vehicles coming from Sattur should go through Pillaikuzhi junction, Deivanai Nagar and to reach Mani Nagar junction. However, trucks carrying essential goods and those operated on a daily basis will be allowed to enter the city anytime. However, they should not park the vehicles on the road, obstructing traffic, for loading and unloading.

Omni buses arriving in Sivakasi should enter the city early in the morning and park at Circus Ground opposite Sirikulam tank by 3 p.m. after their daily maintenance work. They should take passengers only from Circus Ground and should not enter the city. The buses should go through Tiruthangal and should not be stop anywhere else in Sivakasi city.

The vehicles should be stopped only at the new bus stand at Tiruthangal, the statement said.

