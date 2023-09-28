ADVERTISEMENT

Entry fee waived for visitors of ‘Saaral Vizha’ at Suruli falls till October 2

September 28, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The Theni district administration has announced free entry to visitors at the Suruli falls till October 2 in view of the ‘Saaral Thiruvizha’ celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana said on Thursday, September 28 that the waterfalls in the district is an attraction to many tourists from far and near.

Till October 2, the Tourism Department officials have planned to conduct events daily, in which the participants would stage bharatanatyam, kolam drawing, balloon breaking, pot-breaking and among other events for children.

The Forest department officials, who normally charge a fee from visiting public, have waived the fee till the festival is over.

The Suruli falls in Uthamapalayam block gets ample flow from the hillock around the district, the Western Ghats and from upper Kodaikanal hills.

