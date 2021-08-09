Entry fee, boating fare come down at Thekkadi

GUDALUR

In a bid to attract more tourists to Thekkadi and other locations, the officers at the Tourism Department in Kerala have lowered the entry fee and the boating fare from Monday.

Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, the tourists had to cough up ₹ 70 as entry fee and ₹ 385 towards boating per person. However, from now on, the fee has been revised to ₹ 45 as entry fee and ₹ 255 for boating per person.

The Kerala government shut the boating since April 27 owing to lockdown. With the trend showing a decline in the majority of the districts in Tamil Nadu, there have been relaxations in the curfew. However, the scene was different in neighbouring Kerala as the number of covid-19 positive cases was on the rise in some districts.

The Kerala government had announced certain relaxations last week, the officials said. In a phased manner, they commenced giving permission to tourists in non-containment zones and districts, which have reported lesser numbers or a declining trend of the virus.

With the Onam festival approaching and the holiday revolving around the Independence Day celebrations, the officials hoped the tourism sector may get a start towards revival.

The staff at the boating point said that they have five trips daily for 90 minutes each beginning from 7.30 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 11.15 a.m., 1.45 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. In the last two days, the crowd was so thin that they operated only on smaller boats. With the entry fee and boating fare being lowered, the staff hoped to witness some rise in the tourists.

However, the restrictions and surveillance/screening of tourists in Tamil Nadu and in Kerala border checkposts appear to be discouraging the public to travel in large numbers, the officials in Theni said.