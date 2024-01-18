Entries invited for jallikattu event to be conducted at the new arena near Alanganallur in Madurai

January 18, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of the jallikattu event to be conducted at the newly constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu arena at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district, the Madurai District Administration has invited participants to register online for the event.

The arena will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on January 24 and the events will commence from the day of the inauguration. Interested bull tamers and bull owners can register the details online on madurai.nic.in, according to a press release issued by the Madurai District Administration.

The event will be conducted as per the guidelines. Bull tamers and bull owners can register on the website between 12 p.m. on January 19 and 12 p.m. on January 20.

Bull tamers are required to submit a physical fitness certificate and bull owners should submit the medical certificate of the bulls. The bull owner and a trainer will be allowed to participate in the event. The entries will be scrutinised by the authorities and only eligible persons can download the tokens in order to take part in the event.

Earlier this month, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy told mediapersons that the jallikattu events at the newly constructed arena will be held on the day of the inauguration and on four other days.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the new arena in Madurai district in 2022. The arena has been constructed on an area spanning 16 acres on the foothills of Vaithumalai. It has many state-of-the-art facilities for the bulls and the bull tamers.