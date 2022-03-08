Entrepreneurship guidance exhibition and seminar held

THOOTHUKUDI

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University College at Nagampatti organized an entrepreneurship guidance exhibition and seminar on the college premises on Tuesday.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Kovilpatti, V. Sankaranarayanan inaugurated the exhibition and honoured the winners of the essay competition with prizes and certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sankaranarayanan said the students, besides understanding their subjects well, should equip themselves with employable skills so as to crack the competitive examinations.

“Students aspiring to join government services should accord due importance for current affairs, environment, economics, scientific topics, sports etc. by reading newspapers and the magazines which will come in handy to score high marks in the competitive examinations,” Mr. Sankaranarayanan said.

Assistant Director of Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Cell M. Petchiammal gave an elaborate account on the training programmes being organized by her department while District Adi Dravida Welfare Officer K.V. Parimala explained in detail the welfare schemes available for the SC / ST students.

Assistant Director, District Skill Development Training Centre J. Angel Vijaya Nirmala and competitive examinations trainer Kalaiyarasan also spoke.

Principal of the college K. Kasirajan presided over the event in which faculty members M. Velraj, R. Sethuraman and K.S. Krishnaveni spoke.

MATTER ENDS

PAJS