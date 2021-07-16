‘Entrepreneurs Clinic’ established

To guide aspiring persons and weed out business obstacles

The Thoothukudi District Tiny and Small Industries Association (THUDITSIA), District Industries Centre and the Entrepreneurship Development Cell have established ‘Entrepreneurs Clinic’ at THUDITSIA’s office in Muththammal Colony here to encourage and guide the aspiring entrepreneurs to start their own business modules in the town.

The clinic will sort out the problems being encountered by the entrepreneurs.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the clinic, Collector K. Senthil Raj said the objective was to encourage and guide entrepreneurs willing to start their own business ventures in the town having several advantages like Chennai with excellent road, rail, air and port connectivity. The abundant availability of quality power generated from wind, solar and coal was another advantage. With the ongoing expansion works and night landing facilities, the Thoothukudi Airport is all set to receive wide-bodied aircraft and handle more flights everyday. While sufficient quantity of water from the Tamirabharani could be drawn for industrial purposes, water recycling system to be created in SIPCOT Industrial Complex would be an added advantage.

“We’ve drawn plans to start a mega furniture park in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex. Steps are being taken to create a ‘Food Park’ near Thoothukudi while knitting industries are coming up on the Thoothukudi – Madurai Industrial Corridor. A mega oil refinery is to come up near Thoothukudi with foreign investments. Against these encouraging developments, new entrepreneurs should come out with their own ideas and business ventures for which the ‘Entrepreneurs Clinic’ will be a catalyzer,” he said.

He exhorted the skilled and qualified youth to make use of the entrepreneurship development programmes of the Union and the State Governments that carry attractive subsidies.

He informed that 30% of the waste getting generated in the matchstick industry was being used by the locals and the remaining 70% waste would be given to the paper mills.

General Manager of District Industries Centre Swarnalatha, president of THUDITSIA, general secretary Raj were present.

Later, he inaugurated a special camp for vaccinating the differently-abled in the presence of Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree.