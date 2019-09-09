Entrance exam

The entrance test for admission to Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun for July 2020 admission will be held on December 1 and 2.
A statement said that those studying Class 7 or passed Class 7 and have completed 11-and-a-half years of age as on July 1, 2020 (born between July 2, 2007 and January 1, 2009) are eligible. The entrance test would be on English, Mathematics and general knowledge and the questions need to be answered in English or Hindi. The interview would be held on April 7, 2020.
Further details could be obtained from the website, www.rimc.gov.in, or the office of Assistant Director, Ex-Servicemen Welfare at Srivilliputtur.
The last date for submitting application is September 30. It should be sent to The Commandant, RIMC, Dehradun Cantonment, Dehradun, Pincode - 248003, Uttarakhand State.
