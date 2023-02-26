Entire nation looking at merits of ‘Dravida model’: DK leader

February 26, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The ‘Dravida Model’ in Tamil Nadu is being closely watched by the entire nation for its merits, according to Dravida Kazhagam president K. Veeramani.

Addressing a public meeting in Rameswaram on ‘Social justice and Dravida Model’, he said not only the Union government, but many States were amazed at the inclusive growth achieved by Tamil Nadu. The State, under the leadership of M.K. Stalin, followed the Constitution in all aspects.

The government here ensured that even the most backward sections and the downtrodden had access to education and higher education. Social justice and equality had been successfully embraced by one and all here, which was not the case in other States, especially those the BJP-ruled State, he charged.

The DK leader said it was during former DMK president Karunanidhi’s rule that a law to allow people of all castes to become temple priests was enacted. Though subsequent court orders caused some hurdles, the intention to ensure equality was sincere.

Similarly, it was Karunanidhi who pressed for inclusion of women in police service. Today, thousands of women had become police officers and proved that they too could discharge the duties and the functions of men, Mr. Veeramani said.

Attacking the BJP and its leaders, he said after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu would play a major role at the Centre as the people would strengthen the hands of secular leaders from the south.

He said Erode East byelection result would further strengthen the hands of Mr. Stalin, and dismissed the claims of BJP and AIADMK leaders that nothing was moving in Tamil Nadu. The promises made by Mr. Stalin had been fulfilled only because of his leadership skills.

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani cadre blocked Rameswaram-Madurai highway in protest against Mr. Veeramani’s speech. Since they refused to disperse, the police had to use force and physically remove them from the spot.

The agitators shouted slogans against Mr. Veeramani and demanded his arrest.