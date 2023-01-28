Ensuring education, equality for women marks society’s progress, says Finance Minister

January 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

MADURAI Education and equal opportunities for women are the core of Dravidian philosophy and are at the heart of a society’s progress across the globe, said Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 56th graduation day ceremony of Lady Doak College. Principal and Secretary Christianna Singh declared the graduation day open and presented the annual report.

The Minister said that any developed economy that has a high standard of living is marked by the high number of opportunities given for womenfolk in every field.

“We need a lot more women involved in public life. Despite leadership posts being reserved for women, they often act as a vehicle to the ambition of their spouses. But over time, they would grow into the role as they sit in the Constitution seat just like many women have carved a place for themselves in the past,” he added.

Mr. Rajan recalled the contribution of many American missionaries to the education and public health sectors of the country, especially Katie Wilcox, founder of the college.

“Life is a journey of discovery of oneself, accepting who we are, and it is our duty to find that path and the occupation that gives full meaning to our life, and also contribute to the society’s welfare,” he said.

The Minister added that the key to long-term success is to mark uncertainty as a state of being and still be ambitious to realise one’s dreams. He encouraged the students to continue to engage in an active role in the society and contribute to the development of the State.

Later, the Minister conferred degrees on 1,257 students of the 2018-2021 batch while 276 graduates received their degrees in absentia.

The Principal administered a pledge as part of the ceremony and endowment prizes were given away to a few graduates. Former student president J. Nikita shared her reflections.

Vice-Principal Beulah Jeyashree, professors, students and others were present.