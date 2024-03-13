ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure workers are paid minimum wages: CITU

March 13, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

CITU members staging a sit-in protest at TWAD office in Mattuthavani in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Over 100 members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest on the premises of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) office in Madurai urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

CITU functionary V. Azhagumalai said that the authorities should not reduce the wages of temporary workers. Minimum wages should be ensured to them. Despite orders to this effect, it was not being implemented properly. The authorities were not ensuring that the workers were paid the minimum wages, he said.

The wages of the workers should be deposited in bank accounts so that there was proof of the exact wages being paid. Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Scheme and Group Insurance must be provided to the workers.

Job regularisation was not being followed properly. The workers were being exploited continuously and despite putting in several years of work, many of them were still continuing as temporary workers. Issuance of identity cards needs to be addressed properly, the members said. The protests would intensify if their demands were not met, they said.

