Ensure trees are not affected in any manner while carrying out civil works, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Collector to issue a circular containing precise directions to ensure that trees are not affected in any manner while carrying out civil works in the future.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan directed Madurai Collector to issue the circular in eight weeks while hearing a petition filed by an advocate clerk P. Palanikumar of Melur. The petitioner complained that the civil works were not being carried out in a proper manner.

He said there were fully grown trees on both sides of the road connecting Tallakulam and K. Pudur. While he was travelling on the road, a tree fell on him. He sustained injuries and his vehicle was damaged. He complained that this was due to the civil works on the footpath being carried out in an improper manner. He sought a direction to the authorities to protect the trees and pay him appropriate compensation for the injuries sustained.

Taking note of the fact that the Highways Department had undertaken the task of developing the footpath on either side of the road, the court observed that the Department appeared to have entrusted the civil works to a contractor whose men had carried out the digging works without any regard for safety norms.

Whenever such works were undertaken, the contractor must see to it that the digging was carried out in such a manner so as not to weaken the roots of the trees. It was also seen that the pavement was completely laid with concrete and leaving no space for water to be absorbed. This had eventually lead to weakening of the trees. But these aspects were not borne in mind and that is why the incident took place, the judge said.

The court suo motu impleaded Madurai Collector and Tallakulam police as respondents in the case. The court directed the police to register an FIR based on the petitioner’s complaint and file a final report in four weeks. Taking cognisance of the materials filed by the petitioner with regard to Statutes passed by other States and the orders passed by the Madras High Court, the court directed Madurai Collector to issue the circular after taking note of the same. The petition was disposed of.