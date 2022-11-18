Ensure that no person / party is permitted to install statues without proper permission, HC tells authorities

November 18, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities concerned to ensure that no person or party was permitted to install statues in Tamil Nadu without getting proper permission.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction while hearing an appeal preferred by G. Balasubramanian of Virudhunagar district against a Single Bench order.

A statue of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran was installed in Amachiyarpatti in 1990. It was damaged in a caste riot in 1997. The government had sanctioned funds to renovate the statue.

The Amaichiyarpatti Devendra Kula Vellalar Uravin Murai had submitted a petition to the Virudhunagar Collector in August seeking the installation of a Bronze statue on the plot belonging to the association. The petition submitted to the Collector was pending.

Under these circumstances, the association installed the statue of the freedom fighter. The district administration directed that the statue be covered with a tin sheet. Permission was granted for the guru puja event.

The Single Bench had directed the Virudhunagar Collector to pass orders. However, the Single Bench had directed that the statue be removed and be kept in safe custody. Only after getting proper permission, the same can be installed, the court had directed.

Challenging the same, the appeal was preferred. The appellant said that the removal of the statue would affect the feelings of the residents. He said that he would file an undertaking that till permission was granted the statue would be covered.

Taking into account that the area was a sensitive place, the judges directed the authorities concerned to keep vigil over the area. The court adjourned the hearing in the appeal till November 24.