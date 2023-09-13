HamberMenu
Ensure tank is kept free of encroachment, pollution: HC

September 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to ensure that Pudukulam, a ‘kanmoi’ at R.S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district, is kept free from encroachment and pollution.

The court was hearing a petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to remove garbage that had accumulated on the tank bund. He also sought a direction to the authorities to restore the waterbody to its original state and maintain it so as ensure good water storage.

In a status report, the panchayat president had submitted that garbage was removed from the bund and a place which was two km away from the tank had been identified for dumping it. A notice board had been installed near the ‘kanmoi’ with a warning that penal action would be taken against those who dumped garbage on the bund and into the waterbody

It was submitted that the village administration had coordinated with revenue officials and was closely monitoring the tank to prevent dumping of garbage. The village administration would not let anybody to dump garbage and the waterbody will be maintained in a pristine state.

Recording the submission, a Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed the authorities to ensure that Pudukulam was kept free of encroachment or pollution. The court directed the authorities to ensure that the garbage dumped at the new site did not pose any health hazard. The authorities shall also devise proper methods of disposal, the court observed and disposed of the petition.

