Ensure supply of quality seeds: farmers

THOOTHUKUDI

Farmers have urged the Department of Agriculture to ensure supply of quality certified seeds to those cultivating a range of crops including paddy and other foodgrains during the northeast monsoon season and subsequent seasons.

Raising the issue in the grievances day meet held here on Thursday, Premkumar of Villiseri said the seeds being supplied by the Department of Agriculture to the farmers were of inferior quality even as the officials were claiming that they had destroyed several tonnes of uncertified and inferior seeds by conducting checks.

“Since the inputs being supplied to the farmers by the Department of Agriculture are of poor quality lacking germination strength, the Collector should warn the officials concerned for not selling certified seeds. As we allege that a big scam has taken place in the procurement of the poor quality seeds, a comprehensive inquiry and due action should be taken against these officials,” he said adding that they could not take silt from dry ponds and tanks due to apathetic attitude of officials.

Radhakrishnan of Kayathar said the cotton seeds sold by a particular firm to the farmers of Vellaalankottai were of poor quality as the plants wilted even as they were about to bear fruits. “Even though 13 farmers have suffered cent per cent loss, no official has visited the affected ranches to assess the loss,” he said.

Mr. Premkumar said cotton farmers across the district had suffered huge loss in this fashion as poor quality seeds were supplied by a particular company. “The Collector should instruct the manufacturers of the seeds to give ‘guarantee card’ to the farmers along with the seeds. If the farmers suffer loss due to poor quality of the seeds, the company should be compelled to compensate the loss,” he said even as the farmers supported him overwhelmingly.

Even though an official from the Department of Quality Control maintained that seeds with less than 70% germination capacity were not sold to the farmers, none of the participants accepted it, saying that ‘guarantee card’ should be issued to the buyers while the seeds are sold.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, who chaired the meeting, assured that effective steps would be taken immediately to ensure the supply of only certified seeds to the farmers and instructed the officials to conduct soil tests in all dry ponds and the tanks so as to give permission for the farmers to take the silt.

Farmer Dixon of Thiruvaranganeri urged the Collector to establish soil test centres in each taluk as farmers from Sattankulam on the southern tip of the district had to take the samples all the way to the soil testing centre in Kovilpatti on the northern boundary to get it tested. However, the officials did not give any positive reply to this demand.

When farmer G.T. Chandrasekaran of Udangudi wanted to know if the solid and liquid effluent to be generated in the upcoming Udangudi Thermal Power Plant would spoil the soil in this region, Dr. Senthil Raj assured that a comprehensive scientific analysis would be done by the government departments in this connection.

The Collector also assured that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would test the samples of effluents being let out from the bandage manufacturing unit at Vadakku Vallanaadu.

He said that insurance benefits amounting to Rs. 50 crore would be received shortly for green gram, pearl millet, sorghum, groundnut, sunflower, cotton and sesame as the State Government would release this entire amount within a week.

As 2,955 tonnes of Di-Ammonium-Phosphate fertilizer had been supplied to the district, 66% of this quantity had been sent to the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies even as the private fertilizer dealers were being constantly monitored to avert complaints on selling chemical fertilizers at inflated price.

He told the farmers that a new spacious hall for conducting the meetings including farmers’ grievances meet would be constructed within next six months in the ground floor as the agriculturists were struggling to come to the third floor for attending the meeting.