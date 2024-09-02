Ensure superior quality of work is implemented, senior official urges elected representatives

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Rural Development, inspected the ongoing development work in the district along with Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

While reviewing the construction of new houses and the renovation of flood-hit houses at Nochchikulam, Mr. Bedi checked the quality of bricks and other material being used for construction and the construction quality.

He visited the tree saplings farms where degradable waste getting collected from Nochchikulam is being converted into manure and urged the panchayat officials to use the recyclable plastic for making new products.

On Sri Lankan Tamils rehabilitation camp at Gangaikondan, Mr. Bedi inspected the construction of houses taken up at an estimate of ₹2.30 crore, health centre, and the construction of a bridge at Chiththaarchathiram at the cost of ₹8.14 crore.

Water supply scheme

In the review meeting held at the Collectorate later, in which Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan participated, Mr. Bedi reviewed the rural housing, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, construction of bridges and roads, Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Scheme work, MLA and MP Constituency Development Scheme work, Namakku Naame scheme work, construction of classrooms and anganvadi buildings.

He appealed to the local body representatives to take the welfare schemes to the public while ensuring superior quality of the development work in their areas.

Mr. Appavu said at the review meeting that the State government allocated ₹1,028 crore for providing drinking water to 96,000 families in Palayamkottai, Cheranmahadevi, Nanguneri, Valliyoor, and Radhapuram unions and Kalakkad municipality by drawing water from the Tamirabharani. With the work progressing as planned, the drinking water supply to the beneficiary families would commence within a year.

Although Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy was to chair the review meeting, his visit to Tirunelveli was cancelled in the last minute as he was indisposed.

