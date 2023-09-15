HamberMenu
Ensure sufficient supply of paddy seeds to Kanniyakumari farmers, says MLA

September 15, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The shortage of paddy seeds supply from Government Paddy Seeds Research Station at Thiruppathisaaram will seriously affect the paddy production of Kanniyakumari district, said MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram.

In a statement, Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said the paddy seeds being prepared on 40 acres of land in Government Paddy Seeds Research Station at Thiruppathisaaram were being supplied to the farmers of Kanniyakumari district. Water from Sandhyakulam is being used for irrigating the paddy at Thiruppathisaaram. Moreover, the research station would certify the seeds being given by the farmers so that they could get insurance benefits in case of loss due to heavy downpour or drought.

 Since the officials have planted paddy for preparing seeds only on 25 acres this time, the remaining 15 acres have been left fallow reportedly for want of water for irrigation. Even though the entire 40 acres of land under the control of Government Paddy Seeds Research Station at Thiruppathisaaram can be used for preparing paddy seeds with well water, the officials have not shown interest in using the entire area.

 In other words, the indifferent attitude of the official machinery will cause acute scarcity for paddy seeds in Kanniyakumari district and seriously affect paddy productivity of the district.

 “The officials of agriculture department, who convene a meeting every month for increasing agricultural productivity, have artificially caused shortage of paddy seeds. The indifferent attitude of the official machinery has left the farmers in the lurch. Hence, due steps should be taken immediately to ensure sufficient supply of paddy seeds to the farmers,” Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said.

