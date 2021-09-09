‘Ensure strict compliance of rules’

In order to ensure that the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules were strictly adhered to by the authorities and the public, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a series of directions in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran (since retired) and B. Pugalendhi directed the Transport authorities to check whether lights installed on vehicles were fixed in accordance with rules at the time of the registration of the vehicle or at the time of issuance of the fitness certificate.

The police authorities should randomly conduct vehicle checks to ensure that the lights are fixed only as per the rules and if found to be in violation of the rules, the vehicles should be seized or the lights removed, the judges said.

Tinted glasses should be removed in 60 days, failing which the authorities shall seize the vehicles. The authorities are directed to instruct the owners of the vehicles to remove portraits/photos of political parties/leaders which have been fixed on the dashboard facing outside within 60 days, failing which the authorities shall remove the photos and fine the vehicle owners.

The authorities should direct the owners of the vehicles to fix the number plate as per the size prescribed in the Motor Vehicle Rules within 60 days.

The National Highways authority is directed to install high mast lights wherever it has not been installed and carry out the repair works in the places where it was not functioning properly at the earliest, the judges observed. The court also disposed of a petition pertaining to the misuse of advocate stickers filed by V. Ramesh.