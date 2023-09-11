Ensure statements of witnesses are recorded through audio-video means, says HC

September 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

In order to prevent growing instances of witnesses being threatened to turn hostile, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Home Department and the Director General of Police to ensure Section 161 of Cr.P.C (Examination of witnesses by police) statements, at least in serious crime cases, are recorded through audio-video electronic means.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan issued a set of directions to the authorities. The court observed that the investigating officer may orally examine the witness by asking questions to elicit answers wherever required. After the oral examination, witness statements may be recorded by audio-video means, after which the same can be reduced into writing.

The videography shall cover both the investigating officer and the witness. After the statement is recorded by videography, the required number of copies shall be made. One copy shall be forwarded to the court along with the written statements, one for the investigating officer should be kept in the case diary. Further copies shall be made as per the number of accused for serving upon them.

Editing of the audio-video recording shall be avoided to preserve auhenticity. Any editing - truncating - made intentionally will result in prosecution for fabrication of record as well as false evidence.

Without any delay, the recorded statement and the CD recorded under Section 161 Cr.P.C, should be produced to the Judicial Magistrate along with the witnesses for recording the Section 164 Cr.P.C, statement (Recording of confessions and statements). The Judicial Magistrate shall follow the procedure for recording the 164 Cr.P.C statements without any further delay.

The duty of the investigating officer does not end with such recording of material witnesses. It is the duty of the investigating officer to give protection to the witnesses under witness protection scheme. The witnesses must be treated with dignity and respect.

The court issued the directions while confirming a Ramanathapuram Mahila Court judgement that acquitted the accused in a 2010 triple murder case. A number of witnesses in the case had turned hostile. The main accused, K. Sahul alias Raseel Khan, and the other accused were acquitted.

A woman, Aathila Banu and her two children were murdered following a dispute. The woman’s husband, Muthusamy, was working in Singapore. The case of the prosecution is that Muthusamy was a key witness in a murder case. He had turned hostile and the case ended in acquittal of the accused.

Later, Muthusamy left for Singapore for work. He was attacked in Singapore for turning hostile. An enraged Aathila Banu vowed to take revenge. However, a conspiracy was hatched and she and her two children were kidnapped and murdered. The bodies of Aathila Banu and her children were found at Vadipatti in Madurai district.

