Ensure safety of Tamil students in Ukraine: MP

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has appealed to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to make efforts to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine following the war-like situation there.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Minister, Mr. Venkatesan said that he had been receiving anxious enquiries from parents of the students studying in Ukraine after bombing in that country.

Stating that many students from Madurai Parliamentary constituency were in studying in Ukraine, he said the number could be high at the State level. He quoted a message posted on Twitter by the Ambassador of India to Ukraine that confirmed the gravity of the situation, causing anxiety to the students after closure of air space and crammed roads.

Stating that there were reports that many countries have made arrangements for their citizens to return safely to their countries, the MP appealed to the Minister to ensure safety of Tamil students and make arrangements for their return through diplomatic channels at the highest level.