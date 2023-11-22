Ensure safety of people, officials told

November 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

With the northeast monsoon having set in, Principal Secretary of Public Works Department B. Chandra Mohan on Wednesday instructed the officials to ensure safety of people, particularly those living in low-lying areas.

He was speaking at the review meeting held in the presence of Collector M.S. Sangeetha at Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday. Presiding over the meeting, he took stock of the progress made in the implementation of various development projects in the district.

Mr. Chandra Mohan said the authorities should ensure that there was a smooth supply of drinking water to the public. He said the residents in some wards had raised complaints about sewage stagnation and waterlogging on roads. Attention should be given to waste management, he said.

With regard to development works, including laying of roads and construction activities, he said the works should be completed in a timely manner. There should be no compromise on quality, Mr. Chandra Mohan added.

He said the authorities should pay extra attention to the applications submitted by the people seeking certificates. They should be processed without delay, he said. Madurai Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector Monica Rana and District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel were present.

