HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure safety of people, officials told

November 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the northeast monsoon having set in, Principal Secretary of Public Works Department B. Chandra Mohan on Wednesday instructed the officials to ensure safety of people, particularly those living in low-lying areas.

He was speaking at the review meeting held in the presence of Collector M.S. Sangeetha at Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday. Presiding over the meeting, he took stock of the progress made in the implementation of various development projects in the district.

Mr. Chandra Mohan said the authorities should ensure that there was a smooth supply of drinking water to the public. He said the residents in some wards had raised complaints about sewage stagnation and waterlogging on roads. Attention should be given to waste management, he said.

With regard to development works, including laying of roads and construction activities, he said the works should be completed in a timely manner. There should be no compromise on quality, Mr. Chandra Mohan added.

He said the authorities should pay extra attention to the applications submitted by the people seeking certificates. They should be processed without delay, he said. Madurai Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector Monica Rana and District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.