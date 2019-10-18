Ensure round-the-clock monitoring: official

Secretary for Social Welfare and Nutritious Meals Department, S. Madhumathi, on Friday instructed the Virudhunagar district administration to take up awareness programme on aedes aegypti mosquito on every Thursdays to prevent dengue.

Chairing a meeting on preventive steps to be taken during the North East monsoon season and dengue preventive measures, she said that the mosquito breeding places should be destroyed at schools, colleges and Government offices.

People should be encouraged to keep all water containers clean and closed to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. People with fever should avoid self medication and instead go to primary health centres or hospitals for proper treatment.

Monsoon monitoring

She said that the district administration should keep a round-the-clock tab on the entire district during monsoon. The officials should find out whether any more places are vulnerable to flood, in addition to the 112 vulnerable places so far identified.

Encroachments in low-lying areas and flood-prone areas should be immediately removed, she added. The district administration should ensure stocking of adequate quantity of essential goods. Officials should keep vehicles and sand bags ready to face any eventuality. Similarly, the rain gauges should be properly maintained. Wireless equipment should be kept ready for emergency situations. All complaints to 1077 disaster management control room should be attended to immediately. The 121 rehabilitation centres should be kept ready and basic facilities, food, drinking water and medical facilities should be ensured.

Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam, Superintendent of Police, M. Rajarajan, District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, were among those who were present.