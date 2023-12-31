ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure proper payment of wages to sanitary workers, local bodies told

December 31, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairman M. Venkatesan has instructed local bodies to take steps to avoid middlemen to prevent underpayment of wages to sanitary workers and explore opportunities to make direct payment of wages to the workers.

He was talking to reporters after a consultation meeting with officials from Government departments and local bodies on welfare of sanitary workers.

At an interaction with the workers, he enquired whether the wages fixed by the Government were being disbursed to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also discussed about payment of Provident Fund and provision of safety gears to them. Similarly, he enquired if the workers were being properly treated by supervisors and managers and whether any grievance redressal mechanism was in place.

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Dean (in-charge) Anitha Mohan, Joint Director (Medical Services) Kannagi and Deputy Director (Health Services) Yasodhamani were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US