Ensure proper payment of wages to sanitary workers, local bodies told

December 31, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Virudhunagar

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairman M. Venkatesan has instructed local bodies to take steps to avoid middlemen to prevent underpayment of wages to sanitary workers and explore opportunities to make direct payment of wages to the workers.

He was talking to reporters after a consultation meeting with officials from Government departments and local bodies on welfare of sanitary workers.

At an interaction with the workers, he enquired whether the wages fixed by the Government were being disbursed to them.

He also discussed about payment of Provident Fund and provision of safety gears to them. Similarly, he enquired if the workers were being properly treated by supervisors and managers and whether any grievance redressal mechanism was in place.

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Dean (in-charge) Anitha Mohan, Joint Director (Medical Services) Kannagi and Deputy Director (Health Services) Yasodhamani were among those who were present.