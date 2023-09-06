HamberMenu
Ensure proper maintenance of toilets, says Court

September 06, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

After Madurai Corporation informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that two e-toilets had been installed on the East Chithirai Street, the court closed a contempt petition filed seeking a direction to the authorities to comply with an earlier order of the court.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy took note of the submission made and observed that the undertaking given to the court was complied with. The court directed the authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the toilets for the convenience of the public and closed the contempt petition filed by G.D. Manikandan of Madurai.

