Ensure proper functioning of mobile counselling centres: HC

November 18, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a representation made by an activist seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure the proper functioning of mobile counselling centres to prevent crimes against students in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the State to consider the representation made by A. Veronica Mary of Madurai. She sought a direction to the authorities to ensure proper functioning of the mobile counselling centres to prevent sexual harassment of students in schools. The petitioner sought the proper implementation of the government order issued in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US