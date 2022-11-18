  1. EPaper
Ensure proper functioning of mobile counselling centres: HC

November 18, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a representation made by an activist seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure the proper functioning of mobile counselling centres to prevent crimes against students in schools.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the State to consider the representation made by A. Veronica Mary of Madurai. She sought a direction to the authorities to ensure proper functioning of the mobile counselling centres to prevent sexual harassment of students in schools. The petitioner sought the proper implementation of the government order issued in this regard.

