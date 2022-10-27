Ensure prompt distribution of free farm power connections, says Monitoring Officer

Monitoring Officer for Tirunelveli district Apoorva tasting the breakfast being served at a school at Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring Officer for the district and Commissioner for Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Apoorva has instructed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) officials to ensure the prompt distribution of free farm power connections to the applicants without any delay.

Addressing a review meeting held here on Thursday, she said demand for free power connections was growing with more farmers submitting applications. The TANGEDCO, after inspecting the spot on an early note, should ensure the prompt distribution of the free power connection.

Besides taking special efforts to complete the ongoing ‘Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’ projects, the officials should prepare fresh estimates to implement new development works to ensure better basic infrastructure in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

She inspected a few storm water drains in the areas where water stagnation was experienced during northeast monsoon last year, and said these channels had been properly desilted ahead of the rainy season and there was no need for worry for the residents about flooding in their areas this time.

Moreover, the channels arising from Thiruppanikarisalkulam beyond Tirunelveli Town had been desilted ahead of the monsoon to drain the overflowing water into 7 irrigation tanks in this area to avert flooding of Tirunelveli town. All drainage channels in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai had been desilted so as to drain the stagnant rainwater immediately.

“Since the use-and-throw plastic use is prevalent in all areas and these discarded products clog the drainage channels to cause flooding, the officials should take intense efforts to curtail the production, sale and use of these products,” she said.

She asked the officials to keep the public informed about the storage level and the release of water from the dams and other water bodies.

Ms. Apoorva, who visited the Corporation Primary School near the Perumalpuram Post Office in Palayamkottai along with Collector V. Vishnu and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy to check the quality of breakfast being served to the children, tasted ‘pongal’. She also visited the common kitchen at Melapalayam where the breakfast is being prepared for all 22 schools within the corporation area and served to 2,246 children.

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam, District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah, District Revenue Officer (Disciplinary Proceedings) Suganya, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency A. Palani, and Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, M. Ravichandran, were present.