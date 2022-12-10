‘Ensure participation of children in protecting their rights’

December 10, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Children share their problems more freely with their peers, even before coming to their parents or teachers in a majority of the cases. Hence, it is crucial to ensure participation of children in protecting child rights, said R. Sundar, District Child Protection Officer, on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event organised by Sakthi-Vidiyal, a city-based non-governmental organisation that champions rights of children.

“The need to uphold fundamental rights including right to life, right to participate, right to development and right to protection must be instilled in children. Through training, they will learn to fight against and tackle issues of child labour and child marriages along with stakeholders, as they are well informed,” said Mr Sundar.

C. Jim Jesudoss, executive director of Vidiyal said that the event also marked the 30th year of India’s ratification with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

He added that Vidiyal has expanded its arm in 12 more vulnerable places in and around Madurai through its Child Education Centres. “We have been working with eight underprivileged areas in the city currently, whose representatives would be training the children in the new centres,” he said.

The members of the organisation would not only be provided academic skills, but also life skills to tackle issues faced by the children. “Sex education and personality development would form a huge chunk of the training imparted,” said Mr Jesudoss.

This would enable them to actively participate in grama sabha meetings and voice their concerns, and work with the village-level child protection committees. “It would form a safety net of sorts, wherein the training provided would be passed onto parents and teachers through the children,” he added.

Sujatha Rita, president of Vidiyal, S. Aasha, secretary of Vidiyal and others were present.