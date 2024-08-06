Ensure participants do not disclose community identity at temple festival, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Virudhunagar district administration to ensure that participants of the car festival of the Srivilluputtur Andal temple in Virudhunagar district do not disclose their community identity at the festival.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Santhanakumar of Srivilliputtur who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to restrain communal and political based representations such as usage of T-shirts bearing pictures of communal/political leaders, communal/political ribbons, towels, flags, shouting of communal/political slogans and others that are unrelated to the temple festival.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the complaint of the petitioner was that persons belonging to one particular community wear T-shirts depicting the pictures of their leaders and create an unpalatable atmosphere for the other communities.

The court took into account that a peace committee meeting was held on July 30. The court directed the authorities to ensure that none of the participants are allowed to wear T-shirts or carry flags which disclose their community identity. The court also directed the authorities to ensure that the resolutions passed in the peace committee meeting were implemented properly and posted the matter on September 3.