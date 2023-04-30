Ensure nutritious intake of food during pregnancy, says Minister

April 30, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Intake of nutritious food is essential for expectant mothers for a healthy pregnancy, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Sunday.

He was speaking at a community baby shower ( samudhaya valaikaapu) ceremony organised by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) here. Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Collector S. Visakan and Mayor J. Ilamathi were present.

The Minister distributed seer or gifts to 450 expectant mothers from rural and urban areas of Dindigul district. He said that it was important to have a happy and healthy pregnancy and urged the pregnant mothers to follow the advice given by doctors who also participated in the event.

Speaking of the various schemes rolled out by the State government, he said the provision of monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to all girl students studying from Class 6 to 12 in government schools, until the completion of their graduation or diploma, had helped increase the enrolment of girls in schools.

Further, he noted that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would launch the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which was aimed at providing financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to women heads of eligible households, on September 15 marking the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

ICDS District Project Officer S. Poonkodi, Child Development Project Officer S. Poongothai, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa and others were present.

Earlier on Saturday, the Minister presided over the foundation laying ceremony for construction of overhead tanks at Muthanampatti and T. Pudupatti, and setting up water sump at Puliyarajakkapatti as part of implementing the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Scheme.

Further, he laid the foundation for laying a tar road at a cost of ₹1.48 crore at Veerapudaiyaanpatti in Kannivadi panchayat and for constructing a community hall at a cost of ₹1.55 crore at Thoppupatti (West) Colony in Kotthathapuli on behalf of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation. He also assured of steps to build a marriage hall at T. Pudupatti.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director Thilagavathi, TWAD Board Executive Engineer Pichaipandi and others were present.