Ensure nobody is practising Siddha medicine using diploma issued by Tamil University, HC directs authorities

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Director General of Police in coordination with Tamil University in Thanjavur to ensure that nobody was practising Siddha Medicine in the State using the diploma in Siddha medicine issued by the university.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Jayakumar of Thanjavur. The petitioner claimed to be a doctor practising siddha medicine on the strength of a diploma certificate issued by Tamil University. He alleged that the police were harassing him for practising Siddha medicine and running a clinic. He sought a direction to the police not to harass him.

Thanjavur Superintendent of Police, in a status report, said that the diploma certificate submitted by the petitioner was fake and a case was registered. The Registrar of Tamil University submitted that the course offered by the university was only a diploma course to provide awareness of siddha medicine among the public and it was not for practising Siddha medicine. It was started in the year 2007-08 and discontinued from the year 2008 itself.

It was submitted that the petitioner had enrolled in the diploma course and also cleared the exam. However, he did not obtain the certificate from the university, as per the certificate issuance register. The certificate enclosed by the petitioner was forged with tampering in the endorsement.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that it appeared that 576 students had received the diploma certificates from Tamil University during the academic year 2007-08. Though the certificates were said to have been issued with a stricture - ‘not for practice,’ and an undertaking was also obtained by the university, in reality, it was not known as to how far it was being followed by the certificate holders.

The fact remains that the certificates were issued stating that the candidates admitted in Diploma in Siddha Medicine were qualified with I or II Class. If any of these candidates were practising Siddha medicine with these certificates, it would definitely be playing havoc with the lives of people. Already, we are witnessing several cases regarding quacks, the court observed and dismissed the petition.